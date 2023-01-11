Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) were up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 6.18 and last traded at 6.15. Approximately 72,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.90.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.87.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 8.42%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

