Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. 17,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,974. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

