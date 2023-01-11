Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading 38.1% Higher

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 38.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 28,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 19,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Fortran Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Fortran Company Profile

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

