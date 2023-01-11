Fortress Biotech, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FBIOP stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

