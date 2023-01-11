Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

FT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.