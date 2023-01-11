Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
FT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.