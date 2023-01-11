Frax Price Index Share Tops One Day Volume of $52,607.78 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $52,607.78 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00006502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

