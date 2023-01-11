freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on freenet in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.87 ($23.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,148 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.34. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.