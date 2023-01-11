freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.19

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on freenet from €32.00 ($34.41) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

