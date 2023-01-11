Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.00.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 0.74%.

In related news, Director Joe L. Williams purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $207,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Friedman Industries news, Director Sandra Kay Scott bought 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,455 shares of company stock worth $221,581 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

