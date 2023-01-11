FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.13

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,360,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,250 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 447,752 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,604,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,602,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,346,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

