FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

Insider Activity at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($2.51). The company had revenue of C$111.61 million during the quarter.

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,584.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$119,584.05.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

