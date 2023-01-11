G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9,170.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000208 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

