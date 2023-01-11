Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 4.7 %
GAIA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
