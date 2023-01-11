Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 4.7 %

GAIA stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.