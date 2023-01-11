Galxe Market Cap Achieves $66.85 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00007065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Galxe has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $66.85 million and $11.58 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00443309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.01293521 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,454.90 or 0.31311763 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

