GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
