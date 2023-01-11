GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,384. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

