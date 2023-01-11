GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 144,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 127,508 call options.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,574. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.23.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

