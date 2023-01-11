GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 144,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 127,508 call options.
GameStop Price Performance
GameStop stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,574. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.23.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
See Also
