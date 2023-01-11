GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 144,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 127,508 call options.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,574. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of -0.23.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.