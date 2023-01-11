GateToken Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00018779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $356.37 million and $348,280.63 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005701 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00240379 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.29794125 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $406,093.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.