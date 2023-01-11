General American Investors Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.6% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. 181,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

