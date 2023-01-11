General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21,017.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,436,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,627,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 245,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,272,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

