General American Investors Co. Inc. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Valneva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VALN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. Valneva SE has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
