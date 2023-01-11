General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $74,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,065. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

