Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.18. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3,852 shares changing hands.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.1% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $11,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Genius Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 273,965 shares during the last quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 52.9% during the first quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 618,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 641,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

