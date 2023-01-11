Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $43.22

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.22, but opened at $41.25. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 7,663 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Further Reading

