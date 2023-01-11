GG TOKEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $131,410.49 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $118.34 million and $131,410.49 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00445533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01050996 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,530.24 or 0.31488862 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09066606 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $93,091.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.