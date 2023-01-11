Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 503,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,559,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $231,281.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,301,250 shares in the company, valued at $26,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,164,441 shares in the company, valued at $65,930,835.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $231,281.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,301,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,297,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,891,068 shares of company stock worth $18,093,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

