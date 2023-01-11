Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $8.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 480 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

