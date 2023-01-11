Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.15. Global-e Online shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 1,198 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
