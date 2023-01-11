Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $23.15. Global-e Online shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 1,198 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.