Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $26.97. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 36,514 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $372.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.
Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group
In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
