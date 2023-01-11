Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.29 and traded as high as $26.97. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 36,514 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $372.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

In related news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.