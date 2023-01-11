Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 1,777.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
