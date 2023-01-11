Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 1,777.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

