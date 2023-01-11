Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Globe Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.2884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

