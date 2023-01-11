Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0278 on Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $479,324.79 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00445753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.01307050 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.03 or 0.31484409 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

