Goldfinch Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.27 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and $146,394.13 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00443309 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.35 or 0.01293521 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,454.90 or 0.31311763 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,946,425 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

