Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.21. 2,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter.

