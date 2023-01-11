Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,506.13

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $270,290.59 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,506.13 or 0.14414250 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003487 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00442127 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.01309833 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,427.67 or 0.31228291 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
