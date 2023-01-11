Graypoint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,576,275 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08.

