Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,886 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

