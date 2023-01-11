Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 756,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,467,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

