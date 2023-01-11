Graypoint LLC Sells 103,870 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,870 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 111,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,423. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

