Graypoint LLC Sells 32,970 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 173,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 80,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEMG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 1,273,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,282,736. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.