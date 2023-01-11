Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.46. 3,683,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,786,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15.
