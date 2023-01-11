Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) were up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 268,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 87,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

