Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of HBCP opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $330.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.69.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Home Bancorp Company Profile
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.
