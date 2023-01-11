Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.75. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 74,764 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

