Gries Financial LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 138,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.
