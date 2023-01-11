Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.11.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

