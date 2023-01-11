GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Price Target Cut to C$2.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$2.85 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:GUROF remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. GURU Organic Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Get GURU Organic Energy alerts:

GURU Organic Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.