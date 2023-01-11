GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $391.75 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $391.75 million and approximately $3,939.64 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00026766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007538 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

