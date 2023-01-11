Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.26. 10,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.