Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.37

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0648 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

