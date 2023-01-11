Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down to $55.70

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $51.01. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 28,229 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,615,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.